9/28/17 (Thu)

Someone is suﬀ ering from a traumatic event. They’ve lived through something that’s so painful to bear that they turn to a chemical to block out their thoughts and surrounding environment. Eventually, that chemical consumes them, taking away their health, their livelihood, their loved ones and eventually their life. This is addiction, and its presence in North Dakota is steadily increasing. The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has reported a rise every year in the number of drug oﬀ enders incarcerated, at least since 2011 (data for earlier years was unavailable). According to a 2016 report by North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, “the number of drug cases submitted to the State Crime Laboratory increased by 26 percent from 2013 to 2015, but during the same time period, drug cases involving heroin increased by more than 400 percent.” In North Dakota, the abuse of opioids (including heroin, morphine, hydrocodone and oxycodone) isn’t as common as that statistic – or many national headlines – would have you believe. For adolescent addicts, marijuana is the top drug at a whopping 91 percent. Alcohol is the most commonly used drug for adult addicts at 65 percent, and has been since 2011. Opioids rank fourth for both adolescents and adults, behind marijuana and methamphetamine. While opioids aren’t at the forefront, they are growing at an alarming rate. The attorney general’s report cited earlier also said, “heroin violations increased from 4 to 177, a 4,300 percent increase” between 2010 and 2015. Jason Andersen is a licensed addiction counselor and the supervisor of Trinity Addiction Services (TAS) at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Minot. He has a closer perpective on the issue. “The vast majority of addicted people also have a mental health issue. And a hundred percent of them have some sort of trauma in their lives,” he said. Common mental health issues associated with drug abuse are depression, paranoia, anxiety, aggression and hallucinations. These mental health issues may be present in a person before he or she ever uses a drug, or they may be occur as short- or long-term effects of drug abuse. An article published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse in March of this year says, “compared with the general population, people addicted to drugs are roughly twice as likely to suffer from mood and anxiety disorders, with the reverse also true.” Trauma is a general term. Physical, emotional and sexual abuse are all examples of acute trauma, but small disturbances over a long period of time can be just as severe. Divorcing a spouse, mourning a loved one’s death, losing a job and suﬀ ering from a debilitating injury or chronic illness are all events that have the potential to traumatize a person for the rest of his or her life. “Imagine a branch falls on a shingle; that’s a big trauma because your whole roof is broken. Or the branch could be continually rubbing against the shingles every day, causing turmoil. This turmoil builds up in people until they have a skewed view of life,” explained Andersen. “When they ﬁ nd alcohol or drugs, they say, ‘I don’t have to think about this. It’s a quick ﬁ x.’ Physiological eﬀ ects of the drugs then turn that quick ﬁ x into a full-ﬂ edged addiction, and then they’re really trapped, and they need us to knock down blind spots and barriers that keep them in that skewed way of thinking.” That’s exactly what addiction treatment does. It tries to correct a way of thinking over time. There’s no anti-addiction pill to make everything better. “In the old days, they used to say someone was ‘going in for the cure.’ We don’t cure anything. We address worldviews and attitudes about life in general that have been twisted in the wrong direction,” said Andersen. “We then try to return those back to a healthy way of thinking.” TAS has three treatment programs to do just that: partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and aftercare. All are under strict confidentiality laws to protect the patient’s privacy. The partial hospitalization program is usually four weeks long, and can serve up to 18 people. Here, patients generally follow a day treatment schedule in which they come in Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We also oﬀ er 13 beds, which makes us look like a residential program, but we’re not. Room and board is only for patients who are from out of the region or for people who need a little extra help in their ﬁ rst days here,” said Andersen. “Ideally, we try to transition people to come from home before they complete the program and step down to the outpatient program.” TAS only administers detox medication for central nervous system depressants, such as alcohol, barbituates (e.g. Nembutal) and benzodiazepines (e.g. Valium or Xanax). Central nervous system depressants is the only class of drugs that has commonly life-threatening withdrawals, so extra care must be taken for these. A psychologist and a nurse practitioner are on staﬀ to address any mental health medications patients may need during their stay. Community Medical Services (CMS) of Minot is the only local clinic that administers methadone, a drug to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms. Methadone, an opioid itself, is a highly contested issue with the recent rise in opioid addiction. “I trust Mark Shaffer, the head of the methadone program there, has the best interest of his patients at heart. It does need to be said, however, that if someone is on methadone or another opioid management treatment program, they still do need treatment,” said Andersen. “It’s not like you can take a pill for your cravings and be sent back out, and not have to do anything more. There’s two sides to addiction: there’s the physiological cravings, and then there’s psychological and emotional trauma. You have to treat both sides.” TAS isn’t equipped to accept patients undergoing methadone treatment in their partial hospitalization program, but they can accomodate them in an outpatient program. The outpatient program is typically six weeks long for patients starting on that level, and three weeks for those who have stepped down from the partial hospitalization level. Here, patients are only required to attend three days a week. A step down from there, patients in the aftercare program come in once a week for 20 weeks. Once a patient gets past aftercare, there are a variety of other services the clinic can refer him or her to. “It’s a ﬂ uid system, so if someone goes down a level and is struggling, we can bump them back up. That’s how we can keep in contact with people for the longest amount of time, and that’s what shows the best results: having more contact with people,” said Andersen. Each program includes group counseling with a licensed addiction counselor, lecture and video-based education, and a social skills group class. Lessons in the education segment come from a variety of professionals: physchologists, addiction counselors, social workers, dieticians and domestic violence oﬃ cers. “We try to cover all aspects of life in the education courses, because addiction aﬀ ects a person’s entire life,” said Andersen. “And the social skills class is written by a social worker. It covers a lot of things that some people may consider basic, like communication and finances, but it’s not basic for people who have been addicts for a long time.” It’s not uncommon for an addict to complete treatment, relapse, and come back in. This is frustrating for the addiction counselors, the addict, the addict’s loved ones, and society as a whole, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that progress wasn’t made. “It’s diﬃ cult to measure an addiction program’s success rate because when a person graduates from the program, they’re not a ﬁ nished project. They’re on the road to recovery, but if they go back to the same living situation that traumatized them before, the chances of them relapsing are very high,” said Andersen. “Sometimes people may contact us back after years and say, ‘thank you, I’m still sober.’ Often, though, the only people we hear back from are those who come back in because they relapsed.” Andersen has developed his own personal scale to measure success. It goes from -10 to 10 with zero being the middle. “Most addicts come into treatment at a negative eight to -10. Zero is where they ﬁ nally see it, they accept that they’re an addict, and they’re ready to change their life,” he said. “We don’t always get people to zero when they leave here. Sometimes they come in as a negative nine and we get them up to a negative ﬁ ve. That is progress and that is success. They may go out and relapse, but because they’ve already got to negative ﬁ ve before, they may come back in at a negative seven and we can then get them up to a negative two. Eventually, you’re going to knock them above that zero point where life starts getting better, and that does happen. If it didn’t happen, there would be no point in doing this job. It just might take a long time to get there.” As addiction is rising in the local area, so are the resources to help. Treatment programs include Trinity Adiction Services, Community Medical Services, Cornerstone Addiction Services and Adapt, Inc. North Central Human Service Center is a publicly funded program in Minot, so they can more readily accept patients without insurance. Any local police department can serve as a drop-oﬀ point for unneeded prescription medications.Thrifty White Drug and North Hill MarketPlace Foods (both in Minot) are also oﬃ cial drop-oﬀ centers. Pills should be taken out of any packaging with personally identifying information and palced in sealed plastic bags before being turned in. Mayor Chuck Barney of Minot has a commitee on addiction, the meetings of which are open to the public. A subcommittee of that plans to discuss starting new take-back medication programs and a needle exchange program, as well as installing public lock boxes to collect used needles at 6:30 in Minot’s City Hall Tuesday, October 3. “If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, contact a professional to see what options you have,” said Andersen. “I would tell someone struggling with addiction right now that it’s okay, you can get better. There are people who don’t even know you who will love you. You can get to a place where life doesn’t have to hurt. It’s going to take eﬀ ort and trust on your part, but there are solutions that work.”

Courtney Duke Graves