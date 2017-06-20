6/20/17 (Tue)

If you build it, they will farm. That’s essentially the idea Julia and Mirek Petrovic had when they decided to start FARMtastic Heritage Foods Hub in Anamoose.



The location is under its final stages of construction. A tentative opening is scheduled to take place in the last week of July, with a formal grand opening ceremony by the end of September.



The building, which sits on Anamoose’s Main Street, was in disrepair and set for demolition before the Petrovics convinced the city to sign it over to them.



“They were going to pay $40,000 to demolish the building. The roof leaked, and there was a lot of mold,” said Julia. “We finally convinced them to let us sign a contract saying we’d save and restore the building with a $15,000 grant for the roof.”



From there, they sought out other funding. They were later awarded two more grants: one from the state Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) to build a commercially certified kitchen, and one from USDA for wiring, plumbing, insulation and other construction materials.



“It took a lot of explaining to do, because most people don’t know what a food hub is, but I’m glad the city decided to give it a go,” said Julia.



So what exactly does the business do? The food hub serves four main purposes: aggregating, processing, marketing and distributing locally grown fruits, vegetables, flowers and other farm produce.



“We own a small family farm ourselves, so we know how hard it is for small farms to compete in the big markets,” said Julia. “It’s not worth the cost for one farmer to drive to the bigger markets in Bismarck and Mandan, but if you get a group to collaborate and take one truck, then it becomes worthwhile.”



The food hub is also looking to sell to businesses, hospitals, schools and restaurants.



If there is still unsold food left over, or if some fruits and vegetables are blemished, they can be processed into value-added products such as jellies, salsas, sauces and soup mixes. The hub will rent the use of their certified kitchen, fermenting room, storage space and a labeling machine to any individuals interested in preserving, canning or catering. Space can also be reserved for meetings and educational demonstrations.



“We got the idea from a North Dakota Farmers’ Market and Growers Association meeting back in 2015,” said Julia.

“There was a gentleman there talking about how he had done a similar thing in Montana.



Non-members can sell goods with with the food hub for 35 percent of their profit. There is a one-time fee of $350 for lifetime members. Members are charged 25 percent of their profits from sales, and are provided with liability insurance and a marketing service.