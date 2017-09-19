9/19/17 (Tue)

Most people see a post office as a place just to send packages and get stamps. For many communities in North Dakota, however, these post offices also act as pharmacies, gathering places and business centers.



Amy Phillips and Steven Bolduc, professors residing in North Dakota, are set to publish a book featuring the state’s rural post offices. Voltaire, Granville, Karlsruhe and Upham are all featured in “The Prairie Post Office: Enlarging the Common Life in Rural North Dakota.”



“I come from suburban New England. The big surprise for me was how important these post offices were to people for medicine, tractor parts and other things you wouldn’t normally think of with mail,” said Bolduc, an economist at Minnesota State University Moorhead.



The book outlines six categories of vital roles post offices play in rural communities:

1. Time-honored public service

2. Information and Referral

3. Social

4. Economic

5. Delivering of necessities

6. Symbolic



The public service is the first function people generally assign to a post office: delivering mail and selling stamps.



Information and referral often takes a more personal role.



“Many of the postmasters who work in these rural towns have grown up there. They can refer you to a government agency to help you with your taxes, but they could also tell you where someone was buried, what areas of town are at risk of flooding, or what cell phone provider works best in the area without misleading you,” said Phillips, a professor of social work from Minot State University at a dual degree program at NDSU.



Socially, rural post offices often offer space for people to gather and chat. This small talk is especially important for elderly people. It motivates them to get up and walk, and if a regular doesn’t show up one day, the postmaster can send someone to check on him or her.



The economic role ties into the social role.



“Once groups gather, they may decide to go to a local cafe together afterwards,” explained Bolduc. “Grain elevators rely on them to get their invoices out. Plumbers can get parts quicker than UPS or FedEx. Attorneys need to send documents through registered mail. Beauty consultant could easily receive their kits, but shipping them out to customers through UPS or FedEx would be very complicated, especially during bad winters or to towns far away.”



The delivery of necessities – such as prescription medications or replacement vehicle parts – are important in any community, but it’s even more crucial in towns that don’t have a drug store, auto shop or other businesses.



The symbolic role of post offices is the final category described in the book. It’s also perhaps the most fluid.

“People are attached to their zip codes. Post offices are a reminder of communal identity as churches and businesses around them close,” said Phillips.”Many of the postmasters we talked to also stressed that they fly the American flag out front, reminding us that we’re part of a national whole even when we’re far away from Washington, D.C. That identity binds us together as a nation.”



In their research phase for the book, Phillips and Bolduc visited visited 31 people from 23 post offices in North Dakota. They spent two years visiting these offices and interviewing the people who operated them on top of their full-time teaching jobs. They didn’t do all this work to make a simple catalog. They did it to make an argument for the retention of rural post offices, which have come under fire in national budget cuts.



In 2011, the U.S. Postal Service announced they were looking at closing over 300 post offices nationwide. 76 of those were located in North Dakota. This came as a response to legislation from the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) called the “Retail Access Optimization Initiative.” This initiative, which passed exactly six years ago this week, called for many standalone brick-and-mortar post offices to close, and have their services offered in a building shared with another local business.



“They were trying to motivate local business like grocery stores to pick up post offices. But many rural communities don’t have other local businesses for these post offices to move to. This made us wonder how this affects the economy, employees and people in North Dakota,” said Bolduc.



The authors were also inspired by reactions made by local communities in defense of their post offices.

“There were well orchestrated, well articulated protests by rural communities all around,” said Phillips. “Post offices held local community meetings. Newspapers wrote articles about it. People wrote or called their representatives. We saw all these organic responses because people perceived something important.”



These protests were somewhat successful. Rather than fully closing offices, the PRC opted for a less dramatic reduction plan to reduce full time employee hours and benefits.



“This has had the effect of closing post offices anyways. It allows USPS to blame the workforce on the closure so they can wash their hands of it,” said Bolduc. “National problems are issues for local levels. These measures are done in an attempt to save money, but it’s only saving the USPS one percent of their budget with much bigger consequences. It’s somewhat of a red herring to say that money would be saved by these closures.”



Not all members of Congress are sided against the post office.



“Heidi Heitkamp has been vocal about this issue, and others in Congress are doing their part,” said Phillips.

“Postal workers know what they’re doing. They need someone to act,” concluded Bolduc.



With the help of advocates like Amy Phillips and Steven Bolduc, post offices may continue to serve small rural communities for many more years.