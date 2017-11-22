11/22/17 (Wed)

After a long day of practice, students, teachers and directors end the day on a high note.

Sawyer School was host to the Junior High Celebration of Music 2017. The event took place on November 14.

Participants from area schools spent the day learning new music. The groups were divided into choir and band.

Jonathan Clark directed the choir. He is currently teaching at Our Redeemer’s Christian School in Minot.

“It has been an absolutely fabulous day,” said Clark. More than 60 students learned five songs under his direction.

Rochelle Feldner led the band in an array of instrumental songs. She directs the sixth grade band at Jim Hill Middle School and five elementary schools in Minot.

“It is always a total honor to do this,” said Feldner. She gave thanks to teachers and parents for all their support.

Students were from Berthold, Des Lacs/Burlington, Glenburn, Max, Surrey, TGU Granville, TGU Towner and Velva.



By Libby Darnell