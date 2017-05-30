5/30/17 (Tue)

A couple weeks ago, it looked like everything was in order for the demolition of the Welo building on Velva’s Main Street. Now, with a recent report of asbestos in the basement, the project has a bigger price tag.



The City of Velva recently sent a letter in to the state that said that the Welo building was judged free of asbestos in 2004. Dig it Up, the company contracted by the city to execute the project, applied with the state for the necessary permit to demolish the building. The permit application was denied because the man who wrote the 2004 report said it’s not up to date and that there is some asbestos.



Alan Walter, Velva’s city engineer, appeared at the May 22 commission meeting to share his kowledge on this subject.



“The plan is to take the building out, and reach in and take the asbestos out to a licensed landfill. That way, a future developer could build a basement there later if he or she wanted to,” said Walter.



Removing any materials with asbestos and sending them to a landfill licensed to handle the dangerous material is expected to add $7,500 to the cost of the project, which was originally $44,000.



“This is substantially less than what I thought it was going to be,” said Walter. “I was expecting at least double that.”



When they were first planning this demolition project, the City of Velva and McHenry County agreed to each pay $22,000 of the original cost, splitting it exactly in half.



“I plan to ask the county to raise their share of the project accordingly,” said commission president Scott Blotter.



This means if everything goes smoothly, the city and county would each pay $3,750 more for the demolition.



“There’s really nothing else we can do here,” said commissioner Ben Zietz. “This project has to be done either way.”



The commission voted unanimously to approve the new price of the project.