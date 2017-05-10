10/05/17 (Thu)

The weekend was filled with an award ceremony, rustic meals, and the K.B. Finneseth Memorial Trail Ride. The Dakota Roughrider Saddle Club handed out their End of the Year Fun Night Awards on Saturday, Sept. 23, in Velva. Several area youth, family and volunteers gathered at the rodeo grounds to enjoy the festivities. Amy Guttormson and Kari Cadwell began the awards ceremony by acknowledging the importance of the youth that attend DRSC and the sponsors to the club. They also thanked the parents and volunteers that helped throughout the year. Guttormson then called up beginners that received New Club Member participation in the little arena. Each member received a belt buckle with their name custom engraved onto it along with various sportsmanship items. Guttormson taught the beginner class with size ranging from 8-26 students. The youth worked on horsemanship skills in a variety of fun ways. Hitting emoji face targets, Skittles in a spoon, and holding a dollar under your leg were used to teach in the little arena. Children were mastering their riding ability but in a fun and rewarding way. Barrett Myre was awarded Overall Horsemanship in the ten and under division. She received a custom leather harness for all her hard work. Barrett’s favorite event is the barrels. Youth and Senior members were awarded prizes that included custom leather pieces that Guttormson does herself. Cadwell was in charge of youth and senior events in the large arena. She awarded custom made embroidered jackets to ten members who were top winners. Pitch Hager was

the youth high point champion. He also placed in poles, barrels and horsemanship. Lots of chattering filled the building on the rodeo grounds as lunch was served. The K.B. Finneseth Trail Ride began shortly after that. The ﬁ ve hour journey took about 40 riders across ﬁ elds, through creeks and then looped back to the rodeo grounds. K.B. was a lifelong member for more than 30 years and was with the DRSC from the start of the club. A scholarship has been established in his name to be given to a senior who displays horsemanship. Riders ended their evening with a steak supper along with dancing and karaoke. The next morning was served up with a “Cowboy breakfast.” The trail ride festivities ended early due to the rain making the grounds wet and muddy. Rose Hystad runs the Cook’s Shack during events at the rodeo grounds. She stayed busy this year during events including series roping, the youth rodeo, and the ranch rodeo on July 4th. “We are always open to new people and new faces,” Hystad said about the DRSC. “Even if you don’t have a horse, just come out and watch.” The club had a boost in members this year. Information can be found on their Facebook page, ‘Dakota Roughrider Saddle Club.’ Many children plan on returning next year when the Fun Nights begin again. Along with applause, there were countless smiles that ﬁ lled the building during the presentation of the awards. Hystad said, “Along with all the prizes, it makes kids feel good and want to come back for more.”

By Libby Darnell

Amy Guttormson with her students Bridger Myre, Emily Ulland, Remmi Hager, Madison Pfeilschiefter, , Cooper Guttermson, Ryah Kvamme, Taite Kvamme, Ceecee Guttormson, Chloe Cadwell, Payten Thomas and Davalyn Anhorn