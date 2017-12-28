12/28/17 (Thu)

The city’s audits for the past five years will be caught up soon. The Velva City Commissioners voted Dec. 18 to take resident Suzy Lee’s recommendation to have Brady Martz complete four years of audits for a maximum of $41,000.

Lee said, “In one year, you’re going to get everything done” for fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 for $41,000. Mayor Scott Blotter thanked Lee for her help in this matter, and said, “Let’s get it full and done and caught up.” The City will let Mallum Goodhart continue to finish up the 2013 books, and with a promise from them that they will be completed by the end of the 2017 year.

The deputy auditor position was another HOT topic. The personnel committee recommended Heather King, who was on everyone’s list of recommended candidates, from a slate of 20??? candidates. King was offered and accepted an offer of $16 an hour ??? for a 40 hour week, benefits, and a three month probationary period.

Tempers flared a bit when City Attorney Jim Wilson said stated that he didn’t approve of the Commission’s hiring process. Wilson said “ job offers cannot be made by committee – only by Commission”. Commissioner Tom Foley got a little hot under the collar as he said he felt Wilson didn’t give the commissioners the guidance they needed to conduct this hiring process properly. Wilson said “it’s not my job to do that.” Wilson then said, “There needs to be more clarification on open meeting, open records (laws).” He then passed out an Open Meetings Guide printed from the N.D. Attorney General website. He recommended that the minutes of the candidate interviews be regenerated to the best of the hiring committee’s recollection, and the names of all candidates be kept confidential in minutes except the top three candidates.

In other business, the commissioners:

* Discussed the janitorial position within City Hall. After some discussion Commissioners decided to put the position up for bids for the 2018 year. Job duties will include cleaning of City office, as well as kitchen area, Commission Room, and Main Room area which includes bathrooms and hallway.

* Continued to discuss the Otter Tail Power proposed contract for 10 years of continued service. Wilson has some proposed changes that the commission voted to ask Otter Tail to include. Otter Tail representatives said they would attend the January meeting.

* Heard, on a positive note, that the McHenry County Sheriff ‘s Dept. gave a report of their Shop with a Cop event that’s held every year around Christmas time. Deputy Dave reported that 2 families with 3 kids each participated. The Sheriffs took the kids to Minot to do some Christmas shopping, where each child had $150 to spend.

About a dozen residents attended the meeting. The next meeting is Jan. 15, 2017 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

By Heather Tudor