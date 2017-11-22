11/22/17 (Wed)

That time of year is upon us to take part in Winter Whimsy festivities. The Velva Association of Commerce is host to the annual city wide events.

The Wine Walk is the first activity for local adults to enjoy. This multi-stop journey is held on Saturday, Nov.25. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Participants in the Wine Walk will visit 11 different local businesses. Each stop is responsible to provide beverages, appetizers and a possible activity. The first stop is the Star City Golf Course.

Designated Driver stops are also on the walk. A variety of drinks, from wine and beer to hot cocoa, will be served.

Velva Fire Department Gaming is putting on a Poker Walk. At various stops, participants will draw a card to form a poker hand. Best hand wins a cash prize. More prizes will be given out at the end of the walk.

This year will again hold an auction on decorated wreaths. They will be on display at the Lariat, the last stop of the Wine Walk.

The nine donated wreaths will be auctioned off live. Proceeds will be going towards remodeling the Velva t-ball field bathrooms. Winter Whimsy will be matching the amount that is raised from the wreath auction.

There will be a free shuttle running between Mercury, Finishline Burgers & Brew and the Lariat. The shuttle will run from 6:45 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.

The first Saturday in Dec. is slated for Wee Winter Whimsy. A huge array of events and festive activities are planned for this year.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 2, the Velva United Methodist Church will have their ELF Project. Children, ages 6 grade and younger, can shop with a helper for all kinds of donated items.

This event runs until noon for the children and then to the public for an hour, ending at 1 p.m. All gifts are $5 or less and will be wrapped for the children shoppers.

The Senior Citizens Center will have Santa Claus visit from 10 a.m.-noon. They are also serving lunch and conducting a bake sale.

Velva Fresh Food recently added a photo booth to the agenda. This will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the back of the grocery store.

St. Cecelia Catholic Church will host a vendor show from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The American Legion will have children’s bingo from 12 – 1 p.m. sponsored by Velva In Progress.

Mercury will hold a Christmas Market from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Four in-house vendors will each be selling a $30 gift certificate, but you only pay $100. They include Serenity Spa, Simple Kneads, Shear Shak Salon & Boutique and Northern Lights Salon.

During such a busy time of year, these are two great ways to enjoy the holidays. Make your list and check it twice so you don’t miss out on Velva’s Winter Whimsy.



By Libby Darnell