11/30/17 (Thu)

The Balfour Roughriders and Anamoose/ Drake Public School collected items for Operation Christmas Child. This is an annual project for the Balfour Roughriders. The boxes were assembled at the club’s meeting, November 12, 2017. With the school’s help collecting items, the club was able to put together 28 boxes! For a community the size of Anamoose/ Drake this is remarkable.

Operation Christmas Child is an international relief organization that shows God’s love to children around the world, at Christmas time, by delivering gift-filled shoeboxes. These boxes include small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. The age groups are 2-4, 5-9, and 10-14 and gifts can be given to boys and girls.

The Balfour Roughriders participate every year because the whole club wants to help needy children. For many of these children this is the only Christmas gift they will receive their whole life.



By Leah Volochenko, co-reporter