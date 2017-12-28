12/28/17 (Thu)

After Mayor Scott Blotter and Auditor McKenzie Kossan resigned at the end of the Dec. 18 meeting, the commission acted quickly to reorganize and hire an auditor.

At a special meeting, Dec. 21 Commissioner Jennifer Soli nominated Tom Foley for commission president, as well as Commissioner Dave Keller for the vice president position. Foley seconded the motion, Ben Zeitz voted no. Keller motioned to move Soli from Cemetery Commissioner to Finance Commissioner. Zietz seconded the motion; it was accepted with a unanimous vote. There was also some discussion about voting in another commissioner. That was tabled to be discussed in January.

Commissioners decided to present the auditor position to Heather King at $16/hr with the possibility of a salary increase pending her 90 day review. If Heather King accepts the job offer, City Commission will then open up applications for a new deputy auditor position. They will contact past applicants to see if they are still interested in a part-time position. If so, their applications will still be active. The City Commission will accept applications until Jan. 5, 2018. The hiring committee will then conduct interviews of eligible candidates the second week in January. The commission would like to announce possible candidates on Jan. 15 during regular city commission meeting.

Jan. 8 would have been King's official start date, but with the recent upset in the city office, she will be asked if she would consider an earlier start date.

A city commission special meeting will be held on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m., when the commission will address the Water Specials, City Book Audits, the new Deputy Auditor position, as well as everyday issues that may need attention at that time.

Commissioners are considering hiring somebody from the area to come in to answer phones and take payments that may be dropped off, so that somebody is at the office. Resident Cindy Shattuck mentioned that it might be a good idea to ask past employees that have since retired, if they would help out in the office for the time being. This would be a very temporary paid position. If anyone is interested, they should inquire within at the City Hall or contact a City Commissioner.



By Heather Tudor