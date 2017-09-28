9/28/17 (Thu)

The Drake/Anamoose FFA has started another busy school year. Their ﬁ rst project was selling sweet corn donated by Arthur Companies in Anamoose. After that, they used their salsesmanship skills to sell bird feeders that were donated by Tractor Supply Company in Harvey. “We still have some bird feeders left if anyone wants some,” said Dean Hagen, the club’s advisor. A free will oﬀ ering is being collected for the bird feeders. The FFA kids volunteered to help the Harvey Arthur Co. prepare food for their annual fish fry on September 6. The club still has several more events in the upcoming weeks. They’re planning a trip to the District Leadership Conference in Rugby Sept. 27. A fundraiser is also planned for Oct. 7 at the Schuler Ranch, at which the kids will help clear tree branches south of Anamoose .

Courtney Duke Graves

Dakota Wood, Jackson Rudnick, Teralynn Brandt, Sheldon Brandt, Tyler Burrington, Charles Teeters and Elijiah Nickelson helped prepare food for Harvey’s Arthur Company ﬁ sh fry (Photo courtesy of Dean Hagen)