10/19/17 (Thu)

After many cuts in funding, the Souris Valley Care Center needed some good news. They applied for a grant, and received funding, twice.

The Board of University and School Lands (Land Board) awarded oil and gas development impact grants to nursing homes and basic care. The facilities are in counties that have been impacted by housing and wage pressure caused by the energy industry.

Souris Valley Care Center received the first grant of $37,425 in June. Kaylene Kitelinger, Administrator at SVCC, said the funds are much needed. “We will strengthen staff relations and install a new call-light system this winter.”

She applied for the grant again after learning that funds were still available. The second grant of $17,947 will be used to offer more competitive wages. “We want the highest quality of staff and these funds help to ensure that,” said Kitelinger.

The Land Board is made up of Governor Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Al Jaeger, State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler.

By Libby Darnell