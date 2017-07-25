7/25/17 (Tue)

Gregory Goodman, at that time a Staff Sergeant, shows a young Austin Schreiner how to aim a gun, c. 2007 (Photo courtesy of Gregory Peterson).

A decade ago, Austin Schreiner was an elementary school kid who looked forward to “family days” at Minot Air Force Base. There, he could see what his father did for a living, meet other servicemen and women and get his hands on a few guns. On July 22, Schreiner began his own service to the Air National Guard, sworn in by one of his childhood role models, Gregory Goodman.



“Mr. Goodman worked with my dad, and he’s been around my family for as long as I can remember,” said Schreiner. “He was always showing me guns, and he’s a really good guy. He was a big influence on me joining.”



Goodman wasn’t the only influence on Schreiner to enlist.



“My dad has been in the National Guard for a long time, and lots of my other family members serve in the military as well,” he said. “Plus, it’s a great job. I’ll get a nice sign-on bonus, lots of benefits and they’ll even pay for my college if I want it.”



Another perk to the job is that Austin will be placed to work in the same unit as his father, Mike Schreiner, serving as a security forces member at Minot’s base and its surrounding missile sites.



The job holds several challenges, including rigorous training, mental stress and the chance of deployment. Schreiner is aware of all these, but none of them dampen his eagerness for the road ahead.



“I’m excited to finally join after all this time and serve my country,” he said.