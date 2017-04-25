4/25/17 (Tue)

For CDL drivers transporting anhydrous ammonia, the prospect of using Prospect Ave. in the future is now unclear.



An official city complaint was filed by four residents last Monday, April 24 regarding trucks carrying tanks of anhydrous ammonia on Prospect Ave.



“I’m not out to make anyone mad,” said the note on the complaint form. “It’s not the correct way to and from the bulk plant. I have a little boy now, and now more than ever I see the repercussions of a pop-off valve failing on Prospect Ave. As a HAZMAT transportation CDL driver, the HAZMAT handbook for the USA states the shortest route by residential as possible, which would be turning down the gravel road on the West side of Craig Monuments.”



A pop-off valve is a safety feature on the tanks. Anhydrous ammonia is very flammable, and boils at -28°. To be kept in its liquid form for fertilizer, it must be under extreme pressure. The tanks are designed to withstand internal pressures of at least 250 pounds per square inch. If internal pressure exceeds that (which can be cause by over-filling the tank), then the pop-off valve opens, and allows some of the chemical to spill out in order to avoid an explosion. Anhydrous ammonia quickly turns to gas in normal outside temperatures, but can instantly freeze or chemically burn tissue it comes in contact with.



“There is currently no ordinance on the books to say what roads these trucks would have to take, but if the city wants to restrict certain vehicles on a particular road of theirs, they have almost complete control of that,” said city attorney Jim Wilson.



None of the residents who filed the complaint attended the commission meeting that evening, but at least four representatives of Farmer’s Union appeared to share their opinions.

“We’re all okay with doing it legally. If you make a law that says we should go down Highway 52, we’ll do it. But that’s a dangerous intersection with a lot of traffic, and we’d have to make two left-hand turns,” said one man.



The city commission is seeking further input from the public before they make a decision on this issue.



“I want to give everyone a chance to come and share their opinions. Especially since only one party is here, it would be nice to have a chance for debate,” said commission president Scott Blotter. “Let’s have an honest discussion about this, and hopefully this can be solved with some decency.”



The city commission will discuss this issue further at their next commission meeting, which will be Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Anyone wishing to share his or her opinions on this matter is encouraged to attend that meeting, or submit a written opinion to City Hall before that time.