11/30/17 (Thu)

There were a few “hot” topics at this month’s Velva city commission meeting, but the biggest issue at hand was the audit of city books.

Resident Mary Liz Davis voiced her concerns about the city not completing an audit since 2013, which is against a law requiring audits every two years. She also said Velva doesn't qualify for grants and bonds because of the lack of a current audit.

Davis and Suzy Lee have been trying to get price quotes from other auditing firms in the area but they haven’t had much luck getting responses. The reason for this is if one firm is already conducting an audit, another firm will not step in and start on another when a prior year has not been completed.

There has been no audit done since 2013, although Mahlum Goodhart, C.P.A. has been contracted to conduct these audits on behalf of City of Velva. There was some discussion about whether to wait for the 2013 to be completed before finding another firm. City attorney Jim Wilson will review the contract to see what options the city has to move ahead.

There was a motion by Jennifer Soli to let Mahlum Goodhart, C.P.A. finish the 2013 audit. It was seconded by Dave Keller. Motion passed.

Commission President Scott Blotter then asked Lee if she will continue to pursue other accounting firms to possibly audit the 2014 – 2017 books. Lee agreed she would.

Davis expressed concern to the commission and Auditor McKenzi Kossan about whether the city's books were up to date and if there is a budget and financial statement. This brought a guest speaker to the floor, Karla Harmon from AE2S Nexus., a company that provides city auditor financial support, including budgeting, tax equalization and property tax assessment. Karla has over 21 years of municipal financial management experience and has served as the city auditor of Rugby and Surrey.

It was decided that Kossan and Harmon will continue to talk in the near future and possibly Harmon will be hired to work with Kossan, in the upcoming months, as well as help with training of a new deputy auditor. Harmon's hourly rate, if hired, is $150 an hour.

In new business, Soli and Kossan said that they have received several applications for the deputy auditor position. If all goes well, interviews will start commencing either the last week of November or first part of December. Blotter would also like to see a successful candidate prospect in place possibly by next meeting. Blotter also said that if there needs to be a special meeting to get this done, then they can make that happen too.

Another topic of discussion was the water assessment issue. Resident and area realtor, Chery Bourdeau, had some concerns about the City Water Assessment fees incurred on monthly water bills. Both Bourdeau and Ivan Canavello asked why there was over $200,000 sitting in an account not doing anything and why those monies are not being applied to principle interest. Both Bourdeau and Canevello said that if the assessment fees continue the city will have overcharged Velva residents. Bourdeau asked if refunds would be issued. Blotter said if there needed to be refunds, then there would be refunds. Bourdeau then asked why not pay the $200,000 towards the interest and keep the remaining $18,000 in reserve for another balloon payment coming up in February. She suggested trying to pay it off sooner since payments are ahead of schedule and then they probably won’t need to send out refunds in the future.

Bourdeau also mentioned that she bought an apartment building on the east side of town in March 2017. She said she wrote out a check to the City of Velva for $7,000 to pay off her portion of the water assessment fee. To date, Bourdeau said that this check still has not been cashed. She asked it had been misplaced and why the check wasn't applied to principle interest.

In other business, the commission discussed the issue of online bill paying. Several residents complained to Kossan that their account showed non-payment but they showed her confirmation of payments on their phones. Commissioners then decided by unanimous vote to discontinue use of the B.D.S. program and to get the word out to the Velva residents as soon as possible that the city will no longer use that program to make payments on water bills. Kossan is looking into new online bill payment companies and has narrowed it down to one or two, she said.

Another guess speaker was Kayla Eslinger from Otter Tail Power Co. Eslinger was there to go over the 20 -year franchise contract the city has with Otter Tail. This is her second time attending the city commission meeting. Blotter said he would like Wilson, city attorney, to look over the franchise agreement so that they could get things finalized by the next meeting.

The next meeting is Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.



By Heather Tudor