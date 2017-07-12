12/07/17 (Thu)

Children had plenty to do this past Saturday in Velva. There was shopping, bake sales, bingo and a visit from Santa.

Wee Winter Whimsy brought smiles to dozens of children and adults. Activities were hosted at several local churches, centers and businesses.

The ELF Project opened their doors at 9 a.m. for children to buy donated gifts for their loved ones. Over 120 total shoppers picked out just the right gift and had them wrapped by United Methodist Church volunteers.

A vendor show and homemade goods covered tables at St. Cecelia Church’s Mingle and Jingle. The Velva Senior Center hosted Santa Claus and served lunch and offered baked goods.

Velva In Progress held Kid’s Bingo at the American Legion. All of the 75 players received a prize.

The day was a great one stop shopping experience. And all were thankful that the weather was more cooperative this year.



By Libby Darnell