6/13/17 (Tue)

Who’s in “charge” at Verendrye Electric Cooperative? Each year, one director from each of the cooperative’s three districts goes up for election. Howard “Bucky” Anderson (West District), Maxine Rognlien (East District) and Bob Wolf (Central District) were all unchallenged and re-elected to three year terms at the company’s 78th annual meeting June 8.

Originally, these annual meetings were always held at Verendrye Electric’s Velva office. In recent years, the meetings have moved to Minot’s State Fair Center to accomodate much larger crowds. This year’s meeting was open to the public, and welcomed approximately 3,000 guests, including cooperative members and their family, friends and neighbors.



A free supper of was catered by Minot’s Homesteader’s Restaurant, a corporate member of the cooperative. The meal consisted of meatballs, sauerkraut, rolls, mashed potatoes, gravy, beverages and ice cream bars.



Shelby Huston provided musical entertainment before the business meeting began. Playing fiddle and accompanied by guitar, she went through a repertoire of waltz, Americana and Celtic songs lasting an hour.



Other entertainment included a petting zoo, vendor tables, and door prize drawings.

Governor Doug Burgum intendinded to speak at the meeting, but his plans changed on June 6 with an invitation to discuss infrastructure plans with U.S. President Donald Trump. He wrote a letter thanking Verendrye for its contributions to the state.



“Infrastructure is the foundation of our communities and our economy,” wrote Burgum. “Electrical cooperatives such as Verendrye play a vital role in fostering communities, serving almost one third of the state.”



Verendrye’s 2016 revenues were then reported to be about $50.4 million, an increase from $47.6 million from 2015. Close to $600,000 worth of dividends was given out to members this year.