10/12/17 (Thu)

On Sept. 27th the Drake/Anamoose FFA went to Rugby for the District Leadership Conference. We came home with 7 Ribbons with an almost new FFA membership competing this year there was only 1 member That competed from last year .

After the Conference we got to go and see the Prairie Village Museum on the way home and have Ice cream.

By Dean A Hagen

Chayce Sieg-Borshardt, Daniel Klimpel, Charles Teeters, Teralynn Brandt, Jackson Rudnick, Tyler Burrington, Elijiah Nickelson, Dakota Wood, Sheldon Brandt, & Advisor Mr. Hagen