10/19/17 (Thu)

On Oct. 7, 2017 the Drake/Anamoose FFA went to the Schuler Ranch south of Anamoose to clean out sticks and branches from there tree grove as a fund raiser . They started at 9:00 am that morning and stopped for lunch at noon with the Schuler family. The Shuler family grilled hotdogs for the students, and were accompanied by chips and water. There were 12 FFA members who went on the outing to the Shuler ranch. They were done by 3:30; it took them longer because they had to take a look at the Shuler family animals.

By Dean A Hagen, Drake/Anamoose FFA Advisor