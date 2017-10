10/12/17 (Thu)

It’s official. Fall is here. Cooler mornings, shorter amounts of daylight, and the changing of the leaves. Time to bring out the hoodies.

Autumnal Equinox began Friday, Sept. 22 at 3:02pm, according to ‘The Old Farmer’s Almanac.’ This is also when daytime and nighttime are approximately equal.

By Libby Darnell

Amanda Carroll leads a group of children enjoying the weather