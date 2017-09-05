5/09/17 (Tue)

From left to right: Emil Baramko, Kenneth Chyle, Paul Zierke, Darrin Kostenko, Tammy Kostenko, Mike Wilson and the Kostenko family dog, Willow.

When Tammy Kostenko was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, she didn’t want to ask for help.



“I’m a do-it-yourself kind of girl. I don’t like asking anybody for anything,” she said.



She contracted the disease over 15 years ago, but had been repeatedly misdiagnosed until February of this year.



As it has gone untreated for so long, her symptoms have grown more severe.



“At one point I had facial paralysis and spiraled vision. Seriously, it’s a good night if I just get two hours of sleep,” she said. “Just a while ago, I was going over to help out in the field, and I was taking the same roads I’ve grown up with, and I honestly couldn’t figure out how to get there. I just cried.”



Treatment options make her life more difficult, too.



“They wanted me to drive to and from Bismarck every day for several weeks for treatments,” she said. “I didn’t want to do that, and I didn’t want to kill my immune system with antibiotics. Right now, I’m trying natural approaches and fever therapy, where I have to sit in 107° water to kill off the bacteria. It seems to be helping, but it really drains your energy.”



The Kostenkos had heard of Farm Rescue, but didn’t originally consider it as an option, because they thought it was only for people with terminal illnesses.



“A lot of people don’t realize how many different situations we help with,” said Farm Rescue worker Kenneth Chyle. “Our motto is ‘helping families in crisis.’ That crisis can be anything from financial problems to natural disasters to illness of a farmer or loved one to all sorts of injuries.”



It was only when Tammy’s condition worsened in recent months that the couple decided to ask for help.



“Her and I run everything together. She runs the tractor, works the anhydrous and does all the same stuff I do. I was worried she wasn’t going to be able to help out at all this season, so that’s when we finally decided to call Farm Rescue,” said her husband, Darrin.



To apply for assistance from Farm Rescue, one needs the following documents:

Farm Service Agency (FSA) data report

FSA maps with fields highlighted

Letter from physician, if based on illness or injury

Financial balance sheet



Additional information may be required upon receipt of application.



Darrin and Tammy were approved to get help planting soybeans in their field. A team of four Farm Rescue workers started work on the Voltaire farm Thursday, May 4 and worked Friday and Sunday to finish the job.



They worked with a brand-new automated tractor and planter, generously donated by RDO.



“We’re so thankful for these guys and all the work they’ve done. I know a lot of them are retired, yet here they are, taking time out from relaxing with their families to help others. They’re a great part of our community,” said Darrin.