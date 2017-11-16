11/16/17 (Thu)

On Friday, November 3rd the Velva FFA Chapter hosted the 3rd Annual Fall Ball. This event was open to the general public, and we served a dinner for the first time consisting of pasta choices, salad, and Texas toast. There were over 60 silent auction items from local businesses around the community. At the conclusion of the silent auction, there was also a dance for the students and members of the community to enjoy. Altogether from the silent auction, donations, and dance our FFA Chapter was able to raise over $3,600. This year’s proceeds will be donated to Farm Rescue. The businesses and people who donated items to the silent auction are: Verendrye Electric, First Western Bank and Trust, Charlie Bartsch, The Blumhagen Family, The Howe Family, Bechtold Farms, Velva FFA Chapter, Velva Area Voice, The Weidler Family, Marketplace Foods, Pioneer Bar & Steakhouse, Finishline Burgers & Brew, Ambush Kennels, Lynsey Aberle Photography, Kristin Dafferner, Erica Brewer, The Brabandt Family, American Family Insurance, Klein Chiropractics, CHS Sunprairie Grain, Chloe Bourdeau, Serenity Spa, Owen’s BBQ, Limelight by Alcone-Breanne Burns, Star City Golf Course, The Aaseth Family, Scentsy, Two Ranch Divas, Tractor Supply, Limitless Boutique-Cassidy Peterson, Velva Drug, Sam Wyche, Enerbase, Hildre Construction Inc., Norwex, Cindy Bechtold, Buffalo Wild Wings, Tastefully Simple-Jen Kramer, Lacey’s Creation, Shear Shack Salon & Boutique, Blumhagen Construction, and Creations by Merry. Thank you again to everyone who donated items to this year’s silent auction! We appreciate your support, and without your help, we wouldn’t have been able to donate to this great cause. We look forward to next year’s Fall Ball!

By Bailee Williams, Velva FFA Chapter Reporter

FFA members Bailee Williams, Jazmine Beardsley, Emma Howe, Reagan Hildre, and Rachel Mack serve the meal to community members at this year's Fall Ball.