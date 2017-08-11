11/08/17 (Wed)

By: Libby Darnell

A Velva community food drive is calling on help from all willing Velva residents. Next Wednesday, local church youth groups will be collecting items to donate to the Velva Community Food Pantry. There is an extra incentive to raise goods. The Northland Region Thrivent Member Network will donate $500 if the donation count is 500 items or greater.

The youth groups are comprised of members from Oak Valley Lutheran Church, St Cecilia Catholic Church and Velva United Methodist Church. After collecting the food items, the volunteers will enjoy supper and a movie. To donate, fi ll a bag with nonperishable items and leave it on your door step if you reside within city limits. The youth groups will be round to collect the bags on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6-7 p.m.