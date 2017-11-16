11/16/17 (Thu)

Several important topics and decisions were covered at the Velva School Board Meeting on Nov. 7.

Before the meeting was called to order, a FFA team presented their project that took them to the national level. A recognition of students involved with FFA, music festivals, math challenges and district volleyball earned a round of applause from those in attendance.

After much discussion and concern, the board approved moving forward with a virtual nurse in the school. Avara will be installing the necessary tools and teach proper usage after paper work is drawn up for North Dakota schools.

This E-care health program will provide an online nurse for students and staff with a minimal amount of equipment. Several administrators will be trained in the usage of the system.

Repairs and heat control in the gymnasium brought up concern over costs and necessity.

Keeping a comfortable temperature and in an affordable way is the solution to the problems that are currently in place. These issues in need of maintenance were proposed while the elementary side was remodeled over this past summer.

“We have to decide today,’ said Superintendent Dave Schoch. Lance Selzler, board member, made a motion and the board carried. The school’s building fund can cover the bid amounts from the system repair company, CTS.

Another topic discussed was the food service program. The North Dakota Dept. of Public Instruction will conduct their three year review for this program on Nov. 28.

“Do we have space capacity and staff capacity to do it?” asked school board member Maria Effertz-Hansen. This was in regards to suggestions to the current food service program.

A possible larger salad bar and time restrictions for changes were raised in conversation. A la carte items and budget concerns over food costs and possible hires was also on the table.

“Rugby’s is done very similar to how ours could be,” said President Bryan Dean. He responded to the possibility of visiting other schools food programs. “Let’s do something on it in the May-June time frame.”

“Our cooks do go to in-service training in Minot twice a year,” said Schoch. This was a response over the idea of bringing in trained staff to provide information to Velva’s current food program staff.

Schoch and Jill Lohnes, board member, had met before to discuss this topic. They will be heading a committee to gather information for the board on further food service program concerns.

Discussion moved on to having a student school board member in the school. Other North Dakota schools have some sort of this involvement already in place with positive results.

"Kids actually cared more about what was going on in their school,” said member Angie Heilman. “They have a representative listening to them about their view on stuff.”

Mention was made that this would be a non-voting member. Instead, the role would be to provide feed-back to report to the school board.

“Just the recognition that somebody cares. That really helps.” said Effertz-Hansen.

The next school board meeting will be Tuesday Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

If there are any concerns, input or questions that you have for the Velva School Board, here is the list of members:

Bryan Dean, President

Jill Lohnes, Vice-President

Angie Heilman

Maria Effertz-Hansen

Lance Selzler



By Libby Darnell