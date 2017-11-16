11/16/17 (Thu)

In observance of Veteran’s Day last Saturday, a local business provided free service to those who have served their nation.

Dr. Colleen Hofer and her staff were all hands on deck last Thursday. The Velva Dental Center was the only North Dakota dental provider for Freedom Day USA.

Veterans from 3 branches of the military visited the dental center. In total, 11 men and women from the Army, Air Force and Navy took part in the event.

“My wife spotted it in the Velva Area Voice,” said Gilbert Thingvold, about the services provided during Freedom Day USA. “She called to see if she could change her appointment for me.”

He served three years in the Navy Construction Battalion from 1970-73.

After basic training in California, he put in for brother duty. Thingvold was then stationed in Adak, AK for one year.

Lori Burkhardsmeier, another veteran, made an appointment for Freedom Day USA.

“My VA in Towner told me about it,” said Burkhardsmeier. She is familiar with the Velva Dental Center and the VA provided her services prior to this.

“I was a ward clerk and worked with medical records in Germany.” She served three years in the Army from 1980-83.

Both Thingvold’s and Burkhardsmeier’s dental services were conducted by Kayleen Wilson, Dental Hygienist with Velva Dental Center.

By Libby Darnell

Kayleen Wilson, RDH, with her patient Lori Burkhardsmeier during Freedom Day USA at the Velva Dental Center.