logo
Home » Newspapers » Velva Area Voice » Velva Area Voice - News »

Funds help purchase new ambulance cot

11/08/17 (Wed)
Funds help purchase new ambulance cot

By: Libby Darnell

The Velva Ambulance received funds to help purchase a new cot from two sources.  The Rural Development Finance Corporation provided a $2,000 grant. The RDFC is a North Dakota finance and development corporation comprised of rural electric and telecommunication cooperatives.  Verendrye Electric Cooperative also provided $250 in funds.  The heavy-duty Stryker Power Pro XT cot provides stability and safety when lifting patients into the ambulance. It uses a battery-powered hydraulic system.  The Velva Ambulance covers areas in McHenry, Ward, McLean and Sheridan counties.