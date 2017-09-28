9/28/17 (Thu)

The safety of Velva’s city water source is being discussed, and a meeting in Towner could affect how much time the community has to look into this important issue. Sundre Gravel applied for a variance to mine near Velva’s city well September 25. This request came during the engineer’s report of the regular scheduled city meeting that day. The well is located on the southwest corner of the old golf course property. As discussion continued, city works employee Kelly Jemtrud remembered the city signing a Well Head Protection Plan. The plan, one would presume, was put in place to protect Velva’s aquifer and the city well from being harmed by future changes to the topography. A special meeting was called for the variance in Towner for Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. The commissioners instructed auditor Kenzi Kossan to try and get the short notice meeting date changed so they can have a little leeway in seeing what the city has in place and more time to discuss it with their engineer.

Keith Cederstrom