9/12/17 (Tue)

Harvest in full swing.

With almost the entire state affected by drought, Farm Rescue’s workers and equipment are spread thin. Nevertheless, they still managed to find the resources to help a local farmer in need of a helping hand.



“Most of our trucks were tied up in Bismarck for haying, but we managed to get two trucks down here,” said Farm Rescue worker Michael Ziegler.



That wasn’t the end of their struggles.



“Just as we got here, we’ve been having what you’d call a major technical malfunction with the equipment. So we’re making do with what we have,” said Ziegler.



Six workers - four from the local area - harvested Galen Keller’s three fields in Karlsruhe this past week. They started on Tuesday, September 7, and the job continued over into the eighth.

At the end of their labors, they covered approximately 700 acres.