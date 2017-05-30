5/30/17 (Tue)

Sunday, May 28 was a bittersweet day for many people in the area, as high school seniors walked the stage to get their diploma and begin a new chapter of their life.



The graduating classes at Velva, Drake-Anamoose and Sawyer high schools hold a wide selection of talents and passions, with its members planning on going into various fields of work.

In a few more short years, the area can expect to see a new crop of teachers, farmers, engineers, communication professionals, cosmetologists, nurses, dental assistants, drivers, architects and computer scientists from this group of determined scholars.