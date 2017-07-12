12/07/17 (Thu)

An assemblage of local women has been part of a gift exchange for more than 15 years. But they do not buy for each other.

Verendrye Electric Cooperative employs a group of ladies that celebrate the holiday season by giving. The gifts that they purchase are donated to a charitable cause.

This year the ladies made “Good-night” bags for children at the Domestic Violence Center in Minot. Each package includes a blanket, stuffed animal, book and a nightlight.

Past donations have included snow gear to local schools, adopting a family in need, and providing personal care items for care shelters.



By Libby Darnell