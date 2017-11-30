11/30/17 (Thu)

The 2017 Wine Walk finished the night with huge support from participants.

The Velva Association of Commerce hosted Winter Whimsy last Saturday in Velva. The event had 151 participants “walk” to ten local stops.

Velva businesses provided beverages along with snacks and games to their visitors. The wreath auction was conducted at the Lariat, the final stop.

A total of $1885 from the live bidding was raised by the nine wreaths that were donated. This amount will be matched by Winter Whimsy to be put toward Velva t-ball field bathrooms.



By Libby Darnell