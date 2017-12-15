12/15/17 (Fri)

The holiday season is upon us. And I love it.

Christmas is one of my most favorite times of the year. The baking, setting up the tree and lights, and putting up decorations and ornaments.

Growing up, our family tradition was to meet at my grandmother’s house. She had a breezeway with a fireplace where we would all gather for card games, stories and laughs, and craft time.

My grandmother worked for years as an occupational therapist at a mental health facility. One of her duties was to teach art and crafts to the patients.

She continued this work at home with her children and grandchildren. Every year, our family would make a homemade ornament for the Christmas tree.

Our materials were old pieces of cloth, seed pods from plants, and scrap ribbon and beads. But even with these old materials, our works of art shown brightest on the tree.

After each person made their own unique masterpiece, our name was wrote on masking tape and wrapped around the ornament. We did not want to lose track of our beautiful artwork.

Now with my kids, I cherish those homemade wonders that we made with grandma. They help me hang them on our Christmas tree and each one has a memory. I get to tell them a bit about my past childhood years and also make our own memories.

I look forward to opening those oddly wrapped presents that my children bring home from school and church. Their eyes widen with excitement at the joy they know that I will experience as I reveal my gift.

Ornaments with their picture in the snowman’s belly, a painted block of wood dressed as Frosty, and paper plate angels decorate my home. Our tree is filled with painted snowflakes, scratch off crosses, and beaded candy canes.

Best part, all those new decorations fit right in with the old ones. A festive home with displays of joyous memories, made together.



By Libby Darnell