11/30/17 (Thu)

Laughs and applause filled the gymnasium during a recent drama performance. Velva high school actors presented their one act play on November 17 to a receptive crowd.

The award winning Dullsville Mystery Cast competed at regionals the previous week at Minot State University.

Award winners from the competition are Madilyn Gefroh-Johnson for superior actor and Wyatt Hanson received an honorable mention.

Katlyn Ramsdell won Regional Coach of the Year. This is her first year as drama director.

By Libby Darnell

(Top Row)Katlyn Ramsdell, Elizabeth Parmenter, Allison Schatz, Luke Zimmer, Wyatt Hanson, Tyler Irman, Grace Ransiear, Candace Sabota, Ekira Lemere

(Bottom row) Austin Schatz, Tristan Brewer, Hope Brewer, Sophie Hackman, Cheyan Getzalf, Morgan Ronnie, Kenzie Opstedal, Madilyn Gefroh-Johnson, Katie Opstedal