11/01/17 (Wed)

Area cooperatives recently showed their appreciation to the community. A homemade lunch, sponsored goods and drawings for prizes filled tables at the Velva Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Seven local cooperatives set up signs and tables. Then representatives had conversations with visitors as the center filled with area residents. All had free items to give away that ranged from cooking utensils to reusable bags.

This annual event continues a run of more than 30 years of appreciation.



Libby Darnell

Booths on display at the appreciation lunch