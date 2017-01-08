8/01/17 (Tue)

A sample of the rocks painted by the Heidingers.

When local mother Katie Heidinger began a rock painting and hiding Facebook group for Velva residents on July 27, she was just looking for something fun to do with her kids. She never expected to have almost 200 members join in the first two days. The group now has 239 members and counting.



The premise of the group is simple. Members of the group decorate rocks and hide them in various locations around town. When someone finds a decorated rock, he or she is encouraged to take a photo with the stone and share it with the group on Facebook, saying where he or she found it. He or she can then either keep the rock, or hide it again.



Heidinger, originally from Wisconsin, first was introduced to the rock painting and photo scavenger hunt concept while her family was living in Havre, Montana for six months. She and her husband moved the family to Velva seven years ago, and she figured it was about time to start something new.



“This group is to spread kindness, joy and creativity throughout our community. It will hopefully brighten someone’s day when they find a painted rock. Overall, have fun with it,” she said.



There are a few safety guidelines to follow when hiding rocks: