12/15/17 (Fri)

The season of giving continues for a group of girls in Velva.

Girls Scout Troop #10059 spent the evening singing carols, shopping and wrapping gifts. Turns out, this was not for themselves, but for a family in need.

“I thought what more perfect time of year than now to teach these young ladies about the art of giving,” said Tonya Harden, Troop Co-leader.

The group of 15 members gathered for a meal to discuss what food items they would like to donate. As snow started to fall, the Scouts sang carols and skipped on their trek to the grocery store.

Dividing into three groups made the task of gathering items on the shopping list move along quickly. Then, at city hall, the troop wrapped gifts for the family and boxed up the food items.

The Troop asked Nancy Dockter, Velva Elementary Principal, to designate the donated packages to a local family. She was greeted with a holiday carol when she arrived to pick up the gifts.

“The girls were all curious who the family was,” said Harden. “But we made sure to instill in them it is more important what they were feeling in their hearts rather than knowing the recipients of their kindness.”

Brownie and Junior level girls earned the "Take Action" Award badge and Daisies earned the Considerate and Caring badge.

“I feel happy we were able to give to that family,” said Anna Harden, Girl Scout member.

Girls Scout Troop #11059 is comprised of young ladies from kindergarten to fifth grade. They meet once a month and new members are welcome anytime.



By Libby Darnell

Girl Scout Troop #10059 with their donation of food and gifts to a local family.