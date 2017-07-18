7/18/17 (Tue)

Over half a decade after a flood made it an island in the Mouse River, the building which many locals fondly refer to as “the house that saved Velva” is now being saved itself.



Many people remember the damages they suffered in the 2011 flood. For Iris Swedlund, the memory is bittersweet. The flood was pushing on two separate banks. The city’s reinforced levy wall was on one side, and Swedlund’s sandbagged property was on the other. Swedlund’s bank eventally gave way.

Water rushed across her driveway, taking with it over 50 large trees, part of her garage, and a trailer used to store her valuables and belongings of her late husband and parents. She lost many irreplacable items and was blocked out of her home for a few months, but her property forced the Mouse River to rechannel itself, thus saving the rest of the city from suffering as worse a fate.



The house itself was salvageable.



“The flood ruined the basement I had just recently finished, along with my front steps and foundation. But everything above that was saved” said Swedlund.



Now, the home is being moved just a quarter mile uphill from it’s original spot, away from the path of future floods.



“I couldn’t get any money from the city, but the state is helping me out,” said Swedlund. “I’ve been waiting for this to happen for a long time, and then I got a call on July 6 telling me they were going to start putting my house on wheels the very next day. I barely had time to grab clothes out of the dryer.”



The house is built in an octagon shape, which proved to be a major challenge for the crew moving the home. Another challenge was moving the power lines, which hung directly above her house.



“When the flood came years ago, it wiped out the Ottertail Power Lines, and when they rebuilt them, they hung them right over my house. I said back then, ‘If I ever have to move my house, that’s going to be a problem.’ And that’s where we are now,” said Swedlund.

Even with the difficulties, the crew managed to get the home moved in a couple of hours on July 13. They still have somework to do, but the tallest obstacle has been jumped.



To save her home is to save perhaps the biggest memento of her husband, when so much else was lost.



“My husband built the octagon house 30 years ago, and I’ve had it ever since. It’s very unique,” said Swedlund.