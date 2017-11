11/22/17 (Wed)

The Velva Ambulance recently upgraded their medical cots. Both vehicle units are outfitted with the Stryker Power Pro XT cot and track system.

James Darnell, Superintendent of CF Industries, presented a $2,500 grant toward the new carriers.

Velva Ambulance responds to over 250 calls between the two units. They serve areas in McHenry, Ward, McLean and Sheridan counties.

By Libby Darnell