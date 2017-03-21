3/21/17 (Tue)

The typical definition of a pioneer is a trailblazer, one who explores and develops lands that nobody has stepped foot on before. The Pioneer Bar and Steakhouse isn’t untouched land by any means; it’s been a Main Street staple in Velva since the 1950’s. With new ownership, however, this settlement is going in a new direction.



Leo and Joyce Walter moved to Velva approximately 16 years ago looking for an opportunity for Leo to stop working in the oilfields. Leo got a job at Farmer’s Union and then Northwest Tire, where he still is currently working full time. Joyce was the deli manager at Cenex. They both enjoyed their jobs, but they dreamed of owning their own restaurant and bar one day.



That day came on Jan. 30, when the couple officially took over the Pioneer.



“We looked at bars in Benedict, Sawyer and Strawberry Lake but none of them were quite what we wanted. This just kinda fell into our lap, and we decided to go for it,” said Leo.



Making the transition wasn’t easy. From the time they heard about the opportunity, they had just 60 days to finalize everything.



“There was a lot to do in a short period of time. It was a very short learning curve for us,” said Leo.



Legal matters weren’t the only thing the Walters had to learn. There was also the matter of food.



“I co-owned the Hi-way Cafe and Lounge in McClusky for eight years before I moved here. I think I had the business side down pretty well, but the cooking styles were new. Going from sub sandwiches to steaks is a huge difference,” laughed Joyce.

The Walters have some big plans for the future. The menu will have some adjustments. Baskets and a burger night are in the works as potential additions.



They also plan on making some changes to the operation of the restaurant, as well as the food itself.



“Normally we don’t open until 4 p.m. and the grill shuts off at 10 p.m. We will open outside of our normal hours for business meetings, though. We’ve already had the VAC here, and they like the quiet space for lunch,” said Joyce.



The Pioneer will also accomodate private parties and even tenants in apartments upstairs.



“We had kind of given up on having our own business,” said Joyce. “This is really a great opportunity for me and Leo. It’s just a dream come true.”