8/08/17 (Tue)

Dakotah Aaseth, a rising junior at Velva High School and a member of Velva Guys and Gals 4-H for 10 years, won champion on his Herford heifer (Photo courtesy of David and Marlein Aaseth).

4-H students throughout McHeny County competed in crafting, livestock and many other exhibitions at the North Dakota State Fair July 22-30. The official results are as follows:



Clothing Revue

Kaitlyn Klein sewed and modeled a Blue Dress, and Kaydence Klein sewed and modeled a Purple and White pattern dress. The girls are from Norwich, and members of the Velva Guys & Gals 4-H Club. Both girls received participation awards in the Preteen Sew and Show division.



Communication Arts

Rylie Weninger, Drake, a member of the Balfour Rough Riders 4-H Club received a Participation Award for her Demonstration on “How to Make Fluffy Slime”.



Static Exhibits

McHenry County 4-H members received several top awards for their static exhibit entries. Winners included:



Calab Cross, Granville, Rising Stars, Reserve Champion, Crops – Other Small Grains - Barley.



Rose Schiele, Balfour, Velva Guys & Gals, Champion, Horticulture – White Onions; Reserve Champion, Horticulture – Philodendron – Variegate; Reserve Champion, Child Development – Princess Dress-up Outfit.

Shayden Schiele, Balfour, Velva Guys & Gals, Reserve Champion, Horticulture - Tomatoes; Champion, Foods – Cakes & Muffins – Pumpkin Muffins; Reserve Champion, Foods – Pies, Apple Pie. Kaitlyn Metzger, Towner, Happy Neighbors, Reserve Champion, Creative Arts – Arranging Flowers – Antler Vase.



Erika Constable, Granville, Rising Stars, Reserve Champion, Drawing & Painting – Lighthouse Drawing.



Laurae Beaudrie, Velva, Velva Guys & Gals, Champion, Photography– Shooting Range – 4 Best Photos.



Leah Volochenko, Balfour, Balfour Rough Riders, Champion, Health – Microwave Display.



4-H members receiving Awards of Excellence for their exhibits were:



Kaitlyn Metzger, Towner, Happy Neighbors, Wood Arts – Board w/painted design.



Katie Cargo, Towner, Happy Neighbors, Horticulture – Potted Flowers.



Kenzie Volochenko, Balfour, Balfour Rough Riders, North Dakota Crops – Canola Sample.



Shayden Schiele, Balfour, Velva Guys & Gals, North Dakota Crops – Corn Seed.



Shayden Schiele, Balfour, Velva Guys & Gals, North Dakota Crops – Sheaf of Wheat.



Emily Bryn, Rugby, Happy Neighbors, Horticulture – Potted Plant – Flowers in Red Pot.



Beef Show Awards

Dakotah Aaseth, Velva, Velva Guys and Gals 4-H received a champion on his Herford heifer.

Heath Heilman, Voltaire, Velva Guys & Gals was awarded a reserve champion on Simmental influenced Heifer.

Swine Show Awards

Taylor Reinhard, Towner, Rising Stars 4-H Club was awarded a reserve champion – Market Barrow.



Goat Show Awards

Mariah Lovro, Norwich, Rising Stars 4-H Club was reserve champion Dairy Goat Showman.



Round Robin Winners

Dayton Myers, Granville, Velva Guys & Gals 4-H Club, was a top showman in the Sheep Intermediate division. Top showmen in the 4-H division participated in the Round Robin Showmanship contest on Saturday, July 29.



In the contest, each participant shows beef, dairy, goat, sheep and swine. The North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association sponsored awards for the contest.



Rabbit Show Awards

Cheyanne Lunde, Norwich, received a champion in the Jersey Wooly division; Taylor Reinhard, Towner, was awarded a champion in the Polish and a Reserve Overall Class 4 Breed; Belinda Lovro, Norwich received a reserve champion in the Jersey Wooly division; Mariah Lovro, Norwich, was award the champion Junior Showmanship and Emma Pister, Granville, was awarded reserve champion junior showmanship all are members of the Rising Stars 4-H Club.



Poultry Show Awards

Cheyanne Lunde, Norwich, Rising Stars 4-H Club, received a reserve champion intermediate showmanship award.