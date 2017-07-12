12/07/17 (Thu)

Providing free fruit and vegetables to local school children and families can be a rewarding service. All you need is a spot of land, a group of volunteers and a green thumb.

Grants are now available for the North Dakota Community Orchard Project. This Local Food Initiative is funded through the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

“A community orchard project can help foster community spirit, provide service hours to individuals in a community and can be used as an outdoor living classroom for education in local schools,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

There is $52,000 that will be dispersed for the 2018 time frame. Grants are available on a competitive basis and are for new projects only.

“Projects with a focus on education are especially needed,” Goehring said.

Grant funds can be used for plants, trees, planting supplies, soil amendments, irrigation and fencing supplies.

Goehring said questions about the grant program should be directed to Jamie Good, local foods marketing specialist at (701) 328-2659 or jgood@nd.gov.

Grant applications must be received by Jan. 12, 2018, and are available on the NDDA website: https://www.nd.gov/ndda/marketing-information-division/local-foods/community-orchard-project.

There is a community orchard and garden currently in Velva. It is located in the yard of the United Methodist Church. Future plans for produce will be donated to the food pantry and specialty school projects.



