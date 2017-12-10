10/12/17 (Thu)

The Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute at North Dakota State University presented several scholarships during its 22nd annual awards banquet Oct. 5 at the Fargo Holiday Inn. The scholarships, intended for students with an interest in transportation, will go to five NDSU students including Emma Keller from Velva.

Keller will receive the Charles E. Herman Scholarship, which recognizes academic achievement and promotes the education of transportation students with a preference to women and minorities at NDSU. Funding for the $2,000 scholarship is provided by the Charles E. Herman Scholarship Endowment Fund, NDSU Foundation and Alumni Association.

Keller is a senior in civil engineering and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society. She transferred to NDSU in the Fall 2015 after earning associate degrees at Williston State College. She was captain of the women’s basketball team there and was named two times to the All-Conference team and was named an Academic All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association. She was invited to join the Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, Golden Key Honour Society, and Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society. She plans to become a transportation engineer with Ackerman Estvold, a civil engineering and architectural consulting firm in Minot, North Dakota.