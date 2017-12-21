12/21/17 (Thu)

Velva Public School officially houses a school nurse. The virtual medical provider, eCare by Avera, was introduced to the school board meeting attendees.

Dave Schoch, superintendent, explained how certain administrators are being trained, some specifically for diabetic students. He told how the program has been utilized for several minor ailments already.

“Students will always be accompanied by an adult, until the conversation would be where the adult won’t need to be there.” The medical facilitator will be available for calls during the school hours, 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. through two-way technology.

Then Schoch dialed in to Sheila Freed, the RN in charge of eCare School Health program. Started in 2015, the company is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Velva Public School is the innovator for rural schools in North Dakota.

With the technology hospital behind her on the screen, Freed told her story how this service began.

“There was so many times I couldn’t be where I needed to be,” Freed said. A student once recognized Freed in person after only communicating with her through the screen. That was the drive to provide this type of tele-medicine.

“Can you comment on your information sharing with the local hospital system here?” said Lance Selzler, board member. This was in regards to HIPA, a U.S. law designed to provide privacy standards to protect patient’s medical records.

Freed replied that the documentation goes to Power School, which contains a health component. The health school program can interface with clinics, per parents’ permission, to seek specific professional information.

Bryan Dean, school board president, asked about the type of injuries that Freed sees on a daily basis. She recounted a story about a student that was injured at home getting on the bus. Once at school, the eCare provider determined that stitches would be needed for the head wound. Ear infections, tummy aches and sore throats are also common ailments.

Freed stated that eCare provides service to 3,921 students from three nurses. Some of the schools that use the program have part-time nurses in their school buildings. The rural schools only use the eCare School Health program with no in-house nurse.

“If you were brought a child and something, you feel, needs to be reported, is that on you guys or is that on the staff here?” said Angie Heilman, board member. Freed replied that would be a dual effort. The school would have to report and eCare would add the medical pieces.

After a warm welcome from the school board, Schoch ceased the conversation with Freed at eCare.

The board discussed the importance of the medical unit and care provided. Ideas were thrown around on spreading the information to a broader audience. Highlighted features about eCare are that it is easy to use, the face to face personal care and its mobility.

“It’s that one instance where something terrible happens and you’re going to be thankful you have it,” Heilman said. The cost, $10 yearly per student, held much previous discussion at meetings.

“Our school has been pretty good about trying just about anything,” Schoch said. “I’ll spend a nickel, every nickel, on a kid if it will help them.”

Recognition given

Football players present from First Team All-State defense were Dakotah Aaseth and Hayden Lee. Also in attendance was Nick Effertz, Second Team All-State offense. Absent was Larry Sandy, Regiant Football Coach of the Year and Garret Dove, Second Team All-State offense.

“I want to thank the whole team,” said Effertz, on being named to the Second Team All-State. “It really is a team award that’s given to an individual.”

Next to receive recognitions were two members of the award winning drama team.

“I’m always so surprised when I do anything in Velva,” said Katlyn Ramsdell, drama coach.” It was a huge blessing and honor to be a part of it.” She won regional coach of the year.

“We all deserved the superior actor award,” said Madilyn Gefroh-Johnson, junior. “We all put that time and effort into it.” This was her response to winning the superior actor award.

In June, a team of Velva staff attended a conference Fargo. The MTSS, Multi Tiered Support System, team is divided into two components.

In attendance were Kaylene Kraft and Kristie Howe, whose focus is behavior, and Rochelle Femreite and Kari Cadwell, academics. Alex Schmaltz was absent and is also on the team.

“Behavior is on a continuum, it changes from day to day,” said Kraft. “We as a school should have five interventions to help our students succeed in the classroom.”

Due to prior attendance at a MDEC, Mid Dakota Education Cooperative, meeting, the group is a couple steps ahead on guidance. Other schools from the meetings have expressed they want to visit because Velva is already ahead in the system.

“I am seeing, in my classroom, gains,” said Cadwell. “I know these interventions are working.”

The board thanked them for going above and beyond and setting the bar for other schools. The conventions are attended by the group at their own expense.

Other business

Money raised at a bake sale during the elementary holiday concert drew concern. This was in addition to money accumulated from sales of a coupon card.

“What was the need for the funds raised?’ said Maria Effertz-Hansen, board member. Schoch reported that multiple instruments needed repair and that was a huge expense.

After the demonstration of the eCare virtual nurse, the meeting continued.

Kelly Mogen, secondary principal, highlighted S.O.S., Sources Of Strength, a mental health initiative. It is driven by the students and what they think is important. A Thankful Tree, book breaks and logging their thankfulness were actions being taken by participants.

Jill Lohnes, school board Vice-President, reported about her visit to the school’s cafeteria the previous week. Lohnes and Schoch comprise a committee that explores improvements and changes to certain lunchroom practices.

“The staff overall was receptive to ideas about a salad bar or a la carte,” Lohnes said. “We are making some changes.” Lohnes discussed the issue of second portions during lunch service.

“There is never really any reason to run out of food.” Lohnes said. She spoke with staff about what changes could be made. Overshooting the preparations and offering the item as leftovers the next day will be tested.

A “share box” was brought up for students to use. Unopened items could be put in a specific place for other students to take, free of charge.

Six goals were put in place to be achieved by Feb. 1, 2018. These goals were not shared at the meeting and Schoch and Lohnes could not give details upon inquiries to describe the goals.

The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p. m.



By Libby Darnell