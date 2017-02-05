5/02/17 (Tue)

Fourteen senior girls and their mothers/grandmothers were guests of the Velva Woman’s Club for the annual Senior Girls Tea April 19.



The theme of the program was “Remember Home.” Cindy Shattuck, Eunice Wunderlich and Emily Tescher presented a delightful and interesting program for all who were there. Cindy welcomed everyone and gave a short history of GFWC, our local club and some of the community projects that have been a part of our club for the past 100 years. Eunice read a couple of fitting poems and Emily presented our guest speaker for the evening, Terri Phillion.



Phillion is the executive Director of the West Dakota American Red Cross. She talked about her life, choices made and changed plans. She was raised in a military family and said she moved to Minot in 1984, 2003 and 2015. She has lived in many different places, including England and Korea. She told the girls that she had made some bad decisions and poor choices, but what you do with them is what is important. She told them no dream is too big or too little. Many good life lessons were given, reminders to remember that what you put on Facebook, Twitter etc is permanent. To decide who you want to be, the authentic you. To dress for success and anticipate failure. When all else fails – punt!!. To remember that the people that are beside them tonight are the ones who love them and want the best for them. A big round of applause and a big thank you followed this presentation.



Emily then shared a slide show showing the homes of each senior girl and also several special Velva places. Each girl was presented with a special bookmark. An appropriately decorated cake, ice cream, punch and coffee were served by our hostesses, Linda Beall, Joan Hansen and Collette Canevello.



President Collette called our meeting to order and our business was conducted as needed. Val Heisler shared that she had delivered 16 birthday bags to Domestic Violence Center and that they were very much appreciated. Members were reminded of the upcoming state convention to be held at Metigoshe Ministry Center and encouraged members to attend. A couple of projects were discussed and approved, one being our annual cake walk held on the Fourth of July. A reminder to the members that the petunias will need to be planted, probably the end of May. An email will be sent asking for help when the date is set. Collette thanked her fellow officers for their help in making her job easier. We adjourned for the summer with plans to meet for our annual dinner meeting in the fall.