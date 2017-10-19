10/19/17 (Thu)

I am a transplant. Originally from Nebraska, I moved to the Velva area with my family six years ago. This city girl is now living on a farm.

But I did not go from riding public transport to suddenly plowing fields. I was raised in Norfolk, a town of 30,000 residents, not even close to city status. But it was the hub of a 100 mile radius for shopping, dining and commodities.

Growing up, my family lived in a suburb of Norfolk (pronounced Nor-fork by locals). It was comprised of dozens of houses, an in-home candy store, and a very sparse park.

My siblings and I would navigate the tar and graveled streets searching for fun. We would ride bike trails, run through yards, climb trees and make forts.

It was simple and safe. Our dad’s whistle was the resounding call to head home.

But every day we would journey into town to live our lives. Going to school, church or shopping always required us to venture along the busy streets. There were strange faces, lanes of traffic, and a constant commotion that swelled the city’s boundaries.

Once I was older and resided inside city limits, the town seemed smaller. Too small. I became focused on the day when I would leave this place for bigger and better things.

After several years of living in smaller and larger towns, I have settled into my corner of the country. The only crosswalk traffic I worry about is if our chickens are on the driveway as we leave home. The quiet air is cut by a whistle from a passing train miles away.

Velva is now my hub.

I find comfort that my children are safe while playing at the park. I don’t mind having to wait for the geared up hockey players to move their nets out of the street. I embrace the smiles and recognition I receive when I stop into local businesses.

The strength in our community is palpable.

Together, our small town is strong.

By Libby Darnell