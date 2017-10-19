10/19/17 (Thu)

Velva Area Voice readers will notice some new names in the newspapers.

Libby Darnell is a new part-time reporter. She will cover Velva School Board, school and community events.

Emma Howe and Bailee Williams, two juniors at Velva High School, are the new sports reporters. They will cover the Aggies, with photography help from Karen Thomas and other community members.

Becky Cederstrom staffs the Velva Area Voice as the office and sales manager.

The office is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. most week days.



By Jill Denning-Gackle