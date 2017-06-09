9/06/17 (Wed)

Hurricane Harvey victims have seen a recent influx of help. People from the American Red Cross, FEMA, Mexican agencies, as well as many civilians have physically gone there to help. Money and goods have also been sent from all parts of the nation. In Velva’s little corner, the relief effort continues.



The folks at Star City Golf Course in Velva are raising money and goods to take down Bull Sallas Park, a fairground that as been turned into a flood shelter in New Caney, TX.



“Because money doesn’t always get to where it’s supposed to go, we’ll be sending trailers full of supplies down. Velva residents Clint Hudkins and Mike Soli have volunteered to drive teaAny money we raise will be used to buy more supplies,” said Jenny Wells, the restaurant manager of the Golf Course.



The deadline for donations is Sunday, September 17. The shelter is in need of cots, bedding, non-perishable food, water, clothing, and baby items (clothes, diapers, formula, etc.).



“This shelter is unique because they also accept livestock. That’s one of the main reasons we decided to go with them,” said Wells. “We’re an agricultural community, and that may be something we can help out with. If people do want to donate livestock, the shelter asks that they also send enough food to maintain the animals for a couple weeks.”



The golf course will also host a tournament to raise money for the shelter. The tournament will begin Saturday, September 16 with a shot gun start at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. A free will donation will be accepted in place of the entry fee and price of food. The food will be donated by Sysco. Cart rentals and alcohol sales are separate charges. Prize donations for the tournament are also accepted.



“This touches home for us. We all remember the flood that happened here in 2011, and how much suffering that caused,” said Wells. “We know what that feels like, and we also saw a lot of generosity come in from other areas. We just want to do our part and repay that.”



For further information, call Star City Golf Course at 701-338-2363.