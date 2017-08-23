8/23/17 (Wed)

It’s quite a sight to see a woman put down her cane, take the hand of a partner and sway across a dance floor like she never had an ache in her life. That’s exactly what Rosemary Bailey did at Valley View Manor August 17.



There were many others like her. Six dancers in particular stole the show: Bailey, Mike Sitter and Delano Drader of Granville; Ed Schmaltz of Bergen; Agnes Traiser of Minot; and Valley View’s own Verna Schock. Half of them are in their 90’s and are still moving with ease.



The EZ Pickers, a musical duo featuring guitar and banjo, serenaded the crowd with old favorites such as James Black’s hymn “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder” and Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Mr. Bojangles.” Two-step was the dance of popular choice.



When the roll is called up yonder, they’ll be there – and they’ll probably be dancing.