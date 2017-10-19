10/19/17 (Thu)

Medical treatment and media exposure were two topics on the table at the Velva School Board meeting Oct. 11.

One topic covered possible problems of having a pharmaceutical company come in to provide medical equipment for Velva School staff to treat students. Since the school does not have a nurse on staff, Avara has offered a solution.

A ‘virtual nurse’ would be installed through a grant. E-care school health program would provide medical equipment and training for $10.00 per student the first year used.

Maria Effertz-Hansen voiced concern whether Velva Public School could be held liable for the treatment given.

“Does having medical equipment in our school take away from that Good Samaritan clause?” she said. The Good Samaritan Law protects bystanders that provide reasonable assistance to persons in peril.

Angie Heilman, school board member, said, “How can they see someone without a parent?” Superintendent Dave Schoch said the company would contact the parents.

The discussion continued with concern over misdiagnosis, emergency care and an option to opt-out if the program does not seem to be working. Schoch would get further information and continue with plans to install the program in the school.

During approval of policies, more questions arose over the welfare of the students. The first involved having volunteers being in the school and involved with activities.

“What is the point where you do background checks?” said Effertz-Hansen.

Schoch said, “The small amount of volunteers we do have, we can handle.” No policy was adopted.

Another policy dealt with relations with the news media. The board questioned if the school should be forewarned about visits from reporters and publications.

Jill Lohnes, board member, said, “Do we have rules regarding if there are interviews with minors by the news media?” Schoch said that parents have sent requests to not have their children interviewed or photographed.

Currently, the student handbook contains a waiver regarding media exposure for parents to sign.

The next school board meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.



By Libby Darnell