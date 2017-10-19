10/19/17 (Thu)

Velva students were among 43,500 students at 211 schools who dined on locally grown or produced food last Thursday. The N.D. Dept. Of Agriculture headed the Pride of Dakota School Lunch Day on Sept.28.

“To use North Dakota made products and have the students know they are North Dakota made,” is of importance said Cindy Bossert of Velva Public School. Students and staff dined on potato salad and fruit salad from suppliers that took part in the event.

Pride of Dakota will host a showcase in Minot on Nov. 11-12 at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

By Libby Darnell